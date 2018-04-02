EquiTrader Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges (EQT)

EquiTrader (CURRENCY:EQT) traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, EquiTrader has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. EquiTrader has a market cap of $2.21 million and $2,886.00 worth of EquiTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EquiTrader coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00003065 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.67 or 0.01697160 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007049 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015344 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001127 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00023086 BTC.

About EquiTrader

EquiTrader is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2017. EquiTrader’s total supply is 11,493,112 coins and its circulating supply is 10,393,112 coins. EquiTrader’s official Twitter account is @Equi_Trader. EquiTrader’s official website is www.equitrader.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EquiTrader is a decentralized crowdsourced trading analysis platform that rewards traders with app tokens for providing valuable market analysis and trading forecasts and provides a social community for traders and investors of cryptocurrency, stock, futures, and forex markets. The rewards are destributed in EQT tokens, a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling EquiTrader

EquiTrader can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase EquiTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EquiTrader must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EquiTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

