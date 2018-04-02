ERA Trading Down 6.5% This Week (ERA)

ERA (CURRENCY:ERA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, ERA has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. ERA has a total market cap of $24.30 million and approximately $749.00 worth of ERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERA coin can now be bought for $0.0731 or 0.00001046 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003296 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00698288 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00179611 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00038698 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00029759 BTC.

ERA Coin Profile

ERA’s total supply is 378,033,143 coins and its circulating supply is 332,369,691 coins. The Reddit community for ERA is /r/blakestar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERA is www.eranetwork.net. ERA’s official Twitter account is @blakestarcoin.

Buying and Selling ERA

ERA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy ERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERA must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

