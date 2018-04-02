Eros International (EROS) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.23

News stories about Eros International (NYSE:EROS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eros International earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.562442594659 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eros International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eros International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eros International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

EROS traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 68,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,602. The firm has a market cap of $561.64, a P/E ratio of 213.00 and a beta of 0.68. Eros International has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Eros International had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $65.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.30 million. research analysts forecast that Eros International will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eros International Company Profile

Eros International Plc (Eros) is a holding company, which serves the Indian film entertainment industry. The Company’s principal activities include the acquisition, co-production and distribution of Indian films and related content. It distributes its film content through the distribution channels, such as theatrical, including multiplex chains and standalone theaters; television syndication, including satellite television broadcasting, cable television and terrestrial television; digital and ancillary, including music, inflight entertainment, home video, Internet protocol television (IPTV), video on demand (VOD), and Internet channels and Eros Now.

