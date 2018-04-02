Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Share Price

News coverage about ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ESSA Pharma earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.0987071001363 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ EPIX remained flat at $$0.19 during trading hours on Monday. 8,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,739. ESSA Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESSA Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ESSA Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bloom Burton raised shares of ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.48.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. Its product candidate is EPI-506, an oral small molecule pro-drug that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which blocks the N-terminal domain of the androgen receptor.

