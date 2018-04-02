Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Given News Impact Rating of 0.12

News stories about Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ethan Allen Interiors earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 44.7404981029389 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ethan Allen Interiors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

NYSE:ETH opened at $22.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $630.57, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $33.13.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.41%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CFO Corey Whitely acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $41,905.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman M Farooq Kathwari acquired 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $99,673.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,630 shares of company stock valued at $161,654 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc is an interior design company. The Company is a manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company operates through two segments, which include wholesale and retail. The Company is an international home fashion brand doing business in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

