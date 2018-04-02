EtherDelta Token (EDT) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

EtherDelta Token (CURRENCY:EDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, EtherDelta Token has traded flat against the dollar. One EtherDelta Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherDelta Token has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $16,436.00 worth of EtherDelta Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003146 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00697750 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014301 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00171847 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00037035 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00029951 BTC.

EtherDelta Token Profile

EtherDelta Token’s launch date was December 24th, 2017. EtherDelta Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. EtherDelta Token’s official Twitter account is @etherdelta. The official website for EtherDelta Token is crowdsale.etherdelta.com.

EtherDelta Token Token Trading

EtherDelta Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy EtherDelta Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherDelta Token must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherDelta Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

