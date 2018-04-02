Ethereum Movie Venture Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.38 Million (CRYPTO:EMV)

Ethereum Movie Venture (CURRENCY:EMV) traded up 41.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. Ethereum Movie Venture has a total market cap of $7.38 million and $9,687.00 worth of Ethereum Movie Venture was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Movie Venture has traded down 37.7% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Movie Venture token can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00015956 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and CryptoDerivatives.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Movie Venture alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003108 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00702524 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000456 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00039052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00167525 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Ethereum Movie Venture Token Profile

Ethereum Movie Venture’s total supply is 6,666,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,566,666 tokens. Ethereum Movie Venture’s official Twitter account is @Pitts_Circus. The official website for Ethereum Movie Venture is emovieventure.com.

Ethereum Movie Venture Token Trading

Ethereum Movie Venture can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CryptoDerivatives. It is not presently possible to purchase Ethereum Movie Venture directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Movie Venture must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Movie Venture using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Ethereum Movie Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethereum Movie Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.