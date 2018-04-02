Etherparty 24-Hour Volume Tops $370,679.00 (CRYPTO:FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. Etherparty has a market cap of $27.54 million and $370,679.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000813 BTC on exchanges including Binance, EtherDelta, HitBTC and ACX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00697817 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014341 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00176199 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00037720 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030100 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,519,253 tokens. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, EtherDelta, ACX, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is not currently possible to buy Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etherparty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.