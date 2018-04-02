ETHLend Hits Market Capitalization of $46.66 Million (CRYPTO:LEND)

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. ETHLend has a total market cap of $46.66 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ETHLend has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ETHLend token can now be bought for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Bibox and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003141 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00699056 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014329 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00169759 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00037492 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030123 BTC.

ETHLend Profile

ETHLend’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,086,132,884 tokens. The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. ETHLend’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. The official website for ETHLend is ethlend.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EthLend is decentralized lending application based on the Ethereum blockchain. LEND is an ERC20 token and its main utility is to be used for deployment payment fees on ETHLend with a 25% discount when compared to ETH. “

ETHLend Token Trading

ETHLend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, AEX, Gate.io, Bibox, Binance, Kucoin, EtherDelta and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy ETHLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHLend must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

