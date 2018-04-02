Evans & Sutherland (ESCC) Major Shareholder Peter R. Kellogg Acquires 50,980 Shares

Evans & Sutherland (OTCMKTS:ESCC) major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 50,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $61,685.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OTCMKTS ESCC traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.19, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of -0.42. Evans & Sutherland has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $1.65.

Evans & Sutherland Company Profile

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

