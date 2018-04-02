Everi (EVRI) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Everi (NYSE:EVRI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Everi earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.8739825415137 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

EVRI traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,799. The company has a market capitalization of $442.60, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.14. Everi has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.25.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The credit services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $247.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.70 million. equities analysts forecast that Everi will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In other news, Director E Miles Kilburn sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Rumbolz sold 9,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $73,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,977 shares in the company, valued at $911,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,500 shares of company stock worth $1,540,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/everi-evri-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-report-finds.html.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through subsidiaries, including Everi Games Holding Inc (Everi Games Holding) and Everi Payments Inc (Everi Payments or Payments). The Company operates through two segments: Games and Payments. The Company provides video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, integrated gaming payments solutions, and compliance and efficiency software.

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.