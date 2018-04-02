Evolus Inc (EOLS) Short Interest Down 43.2% in March

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,385 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the February 28th total of 554,791 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,353 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOLS. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $9.03 on Monday. Evolus has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $213.04 and a PE ratio of -33.44.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company. The Company is focused on providing physicians and aesthetic procedures and treatments. It also focuses on offering the self-pay aesthetic market and its product candidate, PrabotulinumtoxinA (DWP-450), is an injectable 900 kilodalton, or kDa, botulinum toxin type designed to address the needs of the large and growing facial aesthetics market.

