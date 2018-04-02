Michael Pyle Acquires 1,000 Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Stock

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Director Michael Pyle purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.09 per share, with a total value of C$30,090.00.

TSE EIF traded down C$0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting C$30.05. 81,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,123. Exchange Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$25.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.33.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$263.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$254.90 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 6.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/exchange-income-co-eif-director-michael-pyle-buys-1000-shares-updated.html.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut; and scheduled airline and charter service in Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.