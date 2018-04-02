ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Reaches $0.82 on Top Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $106,728.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00011721 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FuelCoin (FC2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WMCoin (WMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000261 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 4,521,832 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and OpenLedger DEX. It is not possible to buy ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.