Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) Trading 19.7% Lower This Week

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00019281 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $10.66 million and approximately $158,322.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,028.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.63 or 0.05527570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $668.61 or 0.09558940 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.73 or 0.01697470 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.04 or 0.02559730 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00200377 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00610906 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.28 or 0.02806090 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00075667 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 16,906,397 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,397 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

