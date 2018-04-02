Express Scripts Holding (ESRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ:ESRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Express Scripts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. Express Scripts posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express Scripts will report full year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.27 to $9.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Express Scripts.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.07 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESRX. William Blair cut Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Express Scripts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Wells Fargo raised Express Scripts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Express Scripts from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $96.00 target price on Express Scripts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ESRX traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.35. 2,530,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,347,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $38,770.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Express Scripts has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $85.07.

Express Scripts announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback 45,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Express Scripts news, VP Glen D. Stettin sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $279,369.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Houston sold 19,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,525,287.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,681 shares of company stock worth $2,435,102. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Express Scripts by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,287,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,609,000 after purchasing an additional 666,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Express Scripts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,608,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,297,000 after purchasing an additional 32,548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Express Scripts by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,545,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,419,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Express Scripts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,847,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,701,000 after purchasing an additional 147,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Express Scripts by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,757,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,916,000 after purchasing an additional 102,445 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

