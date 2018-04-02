Exterran Co. (EXTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $36.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Exterran an industry rank of 224 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXTN. Zacks Investment Research cut Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Exterran from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $26.70 on Friday. Exterran has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). Exterran had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.50 million. research analysts expect that Exterran will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $57,876.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Girish Saligram sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $226,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 7,962.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

