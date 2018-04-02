Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159,329 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,321 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Extraction Oil & Gas worth $16,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,009,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,162,000 after buying an additional 725,366 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,360,000. Finally, AT Bancorp acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $809,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOG. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 19th. Williams Capital set a $22.00 target price on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG opened at $11.46 on Monday. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $1,979.83, a PE ratio of 382.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Extraction Oil & Gas Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, formerly Extraction Oil & Gas, LLC, is an energy company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin (the DJ Basin) of Colorado.

