ExxonMobil (XOM) Position Reduced by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP lessened its position in ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil comprises about 2.0% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ExxonMobil by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,411,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,978,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366,636 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in ExxonMobil by 136,463.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,139,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134,305 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ExxonMobil by 37,429.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,774,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764,256 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in ExxonMobil by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,818,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,132,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in ExxonMobil by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,841,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Howard Weil upgraded shares of ExxonMobil from an “outperform” rating to a “focus list” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a $92.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Vetr upgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.55.

NYSE:XOM opened at $74.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316,157.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. ExxonMobil has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $66.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.41 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 8.00%. ExxonMobil’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. research analysts predict that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. ExxonMobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

About ExxonMobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

