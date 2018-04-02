F5 Networks (FFIV) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. F5 Networks earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the network technology company an impact score of 45.7438162552258 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $3.90 on Monday, hitting $140.71. The company had a trading volume of 723,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,079. The company has a market cap of $8,943.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $114.63 and a 52 week high of $153.91.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $523.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.07 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. equities analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson set a $155.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.55.

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $289,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,408.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Reinland sold 12,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,918,653.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,225.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,172 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,542 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

