Facebook Inc (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 152,700 Shares

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 152,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $25,441,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 145,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total value of $22,556,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 140,200 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $21,527,710.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 145,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $24,158,450.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 465,400 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $85,535,866.00.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 440,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $80,955,600.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 456,800 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $83,854,776.00.

On Monday, March 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $39,410,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $39,908,000.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $38,500,000.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $40,618,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.15. The company had a trading volume of 16,077,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,449,750. Facebook Inc has a twelve month low of $138.81 and a twelve month high of $195.32. The stock has a market cap of $464,189.94, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook Inc will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,544,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 297,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $52,582,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Vetr downgraded Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.52 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.45.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

