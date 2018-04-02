FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Increased by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of FactSet Research Systems worth $30,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $10,826,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 359.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 25,586 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $465,173.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,773.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.92, for a total value of $229,989.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,455.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,418,001. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

FDS opened at $199.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7,782.14, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.09 and a 52-week high of $217.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.78 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.00% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

About FactSet Research Systems

Factset Research Systems Inc is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas.

