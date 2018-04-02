Fantomcoin (CRYPTO:FCN) Trading 8.5% Lower This Week

Fantomcoin (CURRENCY:FCN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Fantomcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantomcoin has a market cap of $744,595.00 and $103.00 worth of Fantomcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fantomcoin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fantomcoin alerts:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000275 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bitcedi (BXC) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000167 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Fantomcoin Coin Profile

Fantomcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2014. Fantomcoin’s total supply is 7,108,778 coins. Fantomcoin’s official website is fantomcoin.org. Fantomcoin’s official Twitter account is @fantomcoin.

Buying and Selling Fantomcoin

Fantomcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Fantomcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantomcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantomcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Fantomcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fantomcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.