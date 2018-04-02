News articles about Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 44.3473969811649 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of ASG opened at $6.04 on Monday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $6.47.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.37” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-liberty-all-star-growth-fund-asg-share-price-updated.html.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities only to borrowers that are approved by the Fund’s securities lending agent, State Street Bank & Trust Co (SSB).The Fund’s portfolio includes various sectors, such as information technology, consumer discretionary, industrials, financials, healthcare, consumer staples, energy and real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.