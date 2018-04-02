Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 0.6% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $22,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4,734.7% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 106,530 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 32.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 557.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $995,720.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,631.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $216,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,707 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group stock opened at $62.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $77.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $118,435.98, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 39.97%. Altria Group’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.01 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vetr lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.97 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.99.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

