Federal Street Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FSACU) Shares Sold by Pacific Grove Capital LP

Pacific Grove Capital LP trimmed its position in Federal Street Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FSACU) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,800 shares during the period. Federal Street Acquisition makes up about 1.5% of Pacific Grove Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pacific Grove Capital LP’s holdings in Federal Street Acquisition were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Street Acquisition by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Street Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $24,648,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Street Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,907,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Street Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $30,900,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Street Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,546,000.

Shares of FSACU stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. Federal Street Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Federal Street Acquisition Company Profile

Federal Street Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on the healthcare industry. The Company is not engaged in any operations and had not generated any revenue.

