Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Federated National Holding Company is an insurance holding company, which through its subsidiaries, controls all aspects of the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes. The Company underwrites homeowners’ property and casualty, commercial general liability, commercial residential property, flood, personal automobile and commercial automobile. It is also licensed to and has the facilities to market and underwrite policies for other insurance carriers’ lines of business such as, inland marine, workers’ compensation and personal umbrella insurance. Federated National Holding Company, formerly known as 21st Century Holding Company, is based in Sunrise, Florida. “

Get Federated National alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $22.00 price target on shares of Federated National and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federated National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Shares of FNHC opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Federated National has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $200.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.82 million. Federated National had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 3.79%. equities analysts anticipate that Federated National will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Federated National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Federated National announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 19th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jenifer G. Kimbrough sold 4,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $71,206.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Federated National during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Federated National by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated National in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Federated National by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated National by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/federated-national-fnhc-upgraded-to-strong-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Federated National Company Profile

Federated National Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federated National (FNHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federated National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.