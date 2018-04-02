FedEx (FDX) PT Raised to $274.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $265.00 to $274.00 in a report released on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FDX. Stephens set a $306.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.51.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $240.11 on Friday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $182.89 and a 52 week high of $274.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $64,323.07, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $16.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.05, for a total transaction of $802,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David J. Bronczek sold 46,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $11,894,336.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,105.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $19,047,000. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 589,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $132,901,000 after buying an additional 64,637 shares in the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $4,396,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 68,492 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after buying an additional 130,992 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

