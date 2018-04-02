Ferguson (LON:FERG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at ICAP in a report released on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a GBX 6,300 ($87.04) price objective on the stock. ICAP’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FERG. Numis Securities raised shares of Ferguson to an “add” rating and set a GBX 6,150 ($84.97) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,200 ($85.66) to GBX 6,500 ($89.80) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “sector performer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 5,200 ($71.84) to GBX 6,000 ($82.90) in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 5,900 ($81.51) to GBX 6,250 ($86.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 5,220 ($72.12) to GBX 5,360 ($74.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,827.67 ($80.51).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of LON:FERG opened at GBX 5,354 ($73.97) on Friday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 4,427 ($61.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,722 ($79.05).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “ICAP Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ferguson (FERG)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/ferguson-ferg-earns-buy-rating-from-icap-updated.html.

About Ferguson

Ferguson Plc, formerly Wolseley plc, is a Switzerland-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of plumbing and heating products and building materials. The Company’s segments include USA, UK, Nordics, and Canada and Central Europe. The Company operates seven business units in the United States, six of these mainly operate in the business to business (B2B) market with one operating in the business to consumer (B2C) market.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.