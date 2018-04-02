Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,425 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Aviva PLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,814,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,162,000 after purchasing an additional 30,897 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,094.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 736,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,025,000 after purchasing an additional 675,013 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $1,164,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 32,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $79.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $199,865.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $184,922.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $255,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

