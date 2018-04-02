Ferro (FOE) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.18

News articles about Ferro (NYSE:FOE) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ferro earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.1416488594152 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $23.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,952.55, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.76. Ferro has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.94 million. Ferro had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. research analysts expect that Ferro will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Peter T. Thomas sold 73,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $1,729,936.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $288,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 180,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,583 shares of company stock worth $2,439,816 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

