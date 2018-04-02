Ferroglobe (GSM) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.29

News stories about Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ferroglobe earned a news impact score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.1309601346123 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

GSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of GSM opened at $10.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,843.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $17.61.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $468.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.41 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC, formerly VeloNewco Limited, is engaged in silicon and specialty metals industry. The Company produces silicon metal and silicon- and manganese-based alloy, which serves customers in the chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. It operates through two segments: Electrometallurgy and Energy.

