Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of GSM opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,843.82, a PE ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $17.61.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $468.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.41 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth about $7,340,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 76,477 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 19,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 763,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after buying an additional 53,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth about $2,267,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC, formerly VeloNewco Limited, is engaged in silicon and specialty metals industry. The Company produces silicon metal and silicon- and manganese-based alloy, which serves customers in the chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. It operates through two segments: Electrometallurgy and Energy.

