Ferroglobe (GSM) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, March 26th, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.60.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $10.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,843.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 1.62. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $17.61.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $468.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.41 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 30,358.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 35,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 252,097 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Ferroglobe (GSM) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/ferroglobe-gsm-upgraded-to-overweight-by-jpmorgan-chase-co-updated.html.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC, formerly VeloNewco Limited, is engaged in silicon and specialty metals industry. The Company produces silicon metal and silicon- and manganese-based alloy, which serves customers in the chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. It operates through two segments: Electrometallurgy and Energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.