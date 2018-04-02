Fibria (FBR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Fibria (NYSE:FBR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fibria earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.1429592881259 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBR. ValuEngine raised shares of Fibria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fibria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Fibria from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 16th. HSBC cut shares of Fibria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Fibria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.94.

Fibria stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.28. 945,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,809. Fibria has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $10,801.73, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Fibria (NYSE:FBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.48). Fibria had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Fibria will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fibria

Fibria Celulose SA produces, sells, and exports short fiber pulp in Brazil and internationally. It manufactures and sells bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp. The company has approximately 1,056,000 hectares of forest base in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Bahia.

