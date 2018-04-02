FibroGen (FGEN) Receives $66.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on FGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised FibroGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,428,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto Pedro Rosenkranz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $52,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,799 shares of company stock worth $22,969,483. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,158,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in FibroGen by 1,058.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 776,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,813,000 after acquiring an additional 709,598 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,486,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,566,000 after acquiring an additional 557,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FibroGen by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,326,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,855,000 after acquiring an additional 244,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

FGEN traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.00. 636,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,819.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 9.70. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 32.08% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. The firm had revenue of $42.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.37 million. research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

