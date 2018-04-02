Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Bought by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1,964.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,161 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 6.2% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,841,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,571,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,697 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,037,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,630,581,000 after purchasing an additional 258,005 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 19,159,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,604,000 after purchasing an additional 464,609 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,430,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,162,949,000 after purchasing an additional 116,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 86.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,217,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $908,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205,983 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $1,108,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,962.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $4,178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,046,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,587,766.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 441,934 shares of company stock valued at $34,979,151 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Vetr cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Maxim Group set a $94.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.02 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.24. 591,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,489,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $98,297.25, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.18. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Bought by Financial Advisors Network Inc.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/financial-advisors-network-inc-grows-holdings-in-gilead-sciences-inc-gild-updated.html.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.