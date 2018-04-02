Financial Analysis: Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) vs. Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ: ADES) and Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Emissions Solutions and Casella Waste Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Emissions Solutions 78.09% 43.88% 36.34% Casella Waste Systems -3.64% -58.61% 4.76%

Volatility & Risk

Advanced Emissions Solutions has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casella Waste Systems has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.7% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Casella Waste Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Casella Waste Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Advanced Emissions Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Casella Waste Systems does not pay a dividend. Advanced Emissions Solutions pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Advanced Emissions Solutions and Casella Waste Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Emissions Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Casella Waste Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

Advanced Emissions Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.36%. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential downside of 9.45%. Given Advanced Emissions Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Advanced Emissions Solutions is more favorable than Casella Waste Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Emissions Solutions and Casella Waste Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Emissions Solutions $35.69 million 6.68 $27.87 million $1.56 7.37 Casella Waste Systems $599.31 million 1.66 -$21.79 million $0.67 35.16

Advanced Emissions Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Casella Waste Systems. Advanced Emissions Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casella Waste Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advanced Emissions Solutions beats Casella Waste Systems on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc. (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc., ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC. ADA holds a 42.5% controlling interest in Clean Coal Solutions, LLC. It operates in three segments: Refined coal (RC), Emission control (EC) and CO2 capture (CC). ADA is a supplier of mercury control equipment and services to the EC markets. It also offers dry sorbent injection systems (DSI) to control SO2 and acid gases. Products, such as the Company’s CyCleanTM and M-45TM technologies, its pre-combustion coal treatment processes that provide electric power generators mercury emission control. In September 2012, it acquired the assets of Bulk Conveyor Specialist Inc. and Bulk Conveyor Services, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers. The company provides a range of non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, material recovery facilities, and disposal facilities. It also processes and markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, and paper and corrugated cardboard, as well as recyclables purchased from third-parties. In addition, the company is involved in commodity brokerage operations. As of January 31, 2018, it owned and/or operated 32 solid waste collection operations, 47 transfer stations, 18 recycling facilities, 9 Subtitle D landfills, 4 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

