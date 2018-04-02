Financial Analysis: LightPath Technologies (LPTH) vs. RadiSys (RSYS)

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH) and RadiSys (NASDAQ:RSYS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LightPath Technologies and RadiSys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 RadiSys 0 0 5 0 3.00

LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.05, suggesting a potential upside of 48.06%. RadiSys has a consensus price target of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 554.55%. Given RadiSys’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RadiSys is more favorable than LightPath Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LightPath Technologies and RadiSys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $28.37 million 1.87 $7.70 million $0.38 5.42 RadiSys $133.77 million 0.16 -$52.60 million ($0.55) -1.00

LightPath Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RadiSys. RadiSys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LightPath Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of RadiSys shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of RadiSys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and RadiSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies 21.23% 27.07% 17.19% RadiSys -39.33% -71.41% -20.87%

Volatility and Risk

LightPath Technologies has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RadiSys has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats RadiSys on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc. is a manufacturer and integrator of families of precision molded aspheric optics, fiber-optic collimator, GRADIUM glass lenses and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes optical components and assemblies utilizing the optical processes and manufacturing technologies. The Company also performs research and development for optical solutions for the traditional optics markets and communications markets. The Company’s products are incorporated into a range of applications by its customers in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors.

RadiSys Company Profile

Radisys Corporation (Radisys) is a services acceleration company. The Company’s application aware traffic distribution platforms, real-time media processing products and wireless access technologies enable service providers to virtualize and monetize their networks. The Company’s products and services are organized into two segments: Software-Systems, and Embedded Products and Hardware Services. The Company’s Software-Systems segment consists of three product families: FlowEngine, MediaEngine and CellEngine. Also included in the Software-Systems segment is its Professional Service organization. The Company’s Embedded Products and Hardware Services segment provides customers with hardware based products targeted at the communications and healthcare markets. Products within this segment fall under primary categories, including T-Series Advanced Telecommunications Computing Architecture (ATCA) Platforms, Component Object Model (COM) Express and Rackmount Servers, and Other Products.

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.