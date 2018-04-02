Allied World Assurance (AWHHF) and Montpelier Re (NYSE:MRH) Critical Survey

Montpelier Re (NYSE: MRH) and Allied World Assurance (OTCMKTS:AWHHF) are both companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Montpelier Re alerts:

This table compares Montpelier Re and Allied World Assurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montpelier Re N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Allied World Assurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Allied World Assurance pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Montpelier Re does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Montpelier Re and Allied World Assurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montpelier Re 35.71% 13.24% 6.70% Allied World Assurance 12.56% 8.96% 2.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of Allied World Assurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Allied World Assurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Montpelier Re and Allied World Assurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montpelier Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied World Assurance 0 1 0 0 2.00

Allied World Assurance has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential downside of 52.47%. Given Allied World Assurance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allied World Assurance is more favorable than Montpelier Re.

Summary

Allied World Assurance beats Montpelier Re on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Montpelier Re Company Profile

Montpelier RE Holdings Ltd. is a holding company. The Company provides customized insurance and reinsurance solutions to the global market. Through its affiliates in Bermuda, it provides institutional and retail investors with direct access to the global property reinsurance market. It operates in three segments: Montpelier Bermuda, which consists of the assets and operations of Montpelier Reinsurance Ltd., which is its wholly owned operating subsidiary based in Pembroke, Bermuda and is registered as a Bermuda Class four insurer; Montpelier at Lloyd’s, which consists of the assets and operations of Montpelier Syndicate 5151, Montpelier Capital Limited, Montpelier at Lloyd’s Limited, Montpelier Underwriting Services Limited and Montpelier Underwriting Inc., and Collateralized Reinsurance, which is marketed under the name Blue Capital. Blue Capital is an asset management platform offering property catastrophe reinsurance-linked investment products to institutional and retail investors.

Allied World Assurance Company Profile

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd is a Germany-based holding company. It provides property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients around the world. The Company operates in three segments: North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance. The North American Insurance segment consists of the Company’s direct insurance operations in the United States, Bermuda and Canada. The Global Markets Insurance segment includes all of the Company’s direct insurance operations outside of North America. The Company’s reinsurance segment includes the reinsurance of property, general casualty, professional liability, specialty lines and property catastrophe coverage’s written by other reinsurance companies. The Company leases space in Australia, Bermuda, Canada, Hong Kong, Ireland, Labuan, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States for the operation of its North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Montpelier Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montpelier Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.