Analyzing Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) & The Competition

Contura Energy (OTCMKTS: CNTE) is one of 13 public companies in the “Bituminous coal & lignite – surface mining” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Contura Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Contura Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Contura Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 Contura Energy Competitors 134 327 478 28 2.41

Contura Energy presently has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.46%. As a group, “Bituminous coal & lignite – surface mining” companies have a potential upside of 25.42%. Given Contura Energy’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Contura Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Contura Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Bituminous coal & lignite – surface mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of shares of all “Bituminous coal & lignite – surface mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Contura Energy has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Contura Energy’s rivals have a beta of -2.06, meaning that their average share price is 306% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Contura Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Contura Energy $1.65 billion $154.52 million 6.76 Contura Energy Competitors $1.91 billion $170.13 million -4.33

Contura Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Contura Energy. Contura Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Contura Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contura Energy 8.15% 196.93% 10.51% Contura Energy Competitors 10.92% 37.09% 4.73%

Summary

Contura Energy rivals beat Contura Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Contura Energy Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers the United States. The company operates in four segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, Powder River Basin Operations, and Trading and Logistics. It operates ground and surface coal mining complexes in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. The company provides coal trading and terminal services. Contura Energy, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

