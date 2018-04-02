Financial Comparison: L Brands (LB) versus Travis Perkins (TVPKF)

L Brands (NYSE: LB) and Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

L Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Travis Perkins does not pay a dividend. L Brands pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of L Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of L Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

L Brands has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travis Perkins has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares L Brands and Travis Perkins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L Brands 7.78% -101.69% 11.64% Travis Perkins N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares L Brands and Travis Perkins’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L Brands $12.63 billion 0.85 $983.00 million $3.20 11.94 Travis Perkins $8.43 billion 0.58 $17.21 million $1.61 12.11

L Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Travis Perkins. L Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Travis Perkins, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for L Brands and Travis Perkins, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L Brands 4 16 11 0 2.23 Travis Perkins 0 0 0 0 N/A

L Brands currently has a consensus target price of $50.48, indicating a potential upside of 32.12%. Given L Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe L Brands is more favorable than Travis Perkins.

Summary

L Brands beats Travis Perkins on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories. The company offers its products under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Bath & Body Works, La Senza, Henri Bendel, C.O. Bigelow, White Barn, and other brand names. L Brands, Inc. sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Greater China, which are primarily mall-based; through its Websites comprising VictoriasSecret.com, BathandBodyWorks.com, HenriBendel.com, and LaSenza.com; and through franchises, licenses, and wholesale partners. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 2,755 retail stores in the United States; 270 retail stores in Canada; 18 retail stores in the United Kingdom; and 31 retail stores in the Greater China area. It also operated 203 La Senza stores in 24 countries; 159 Bath & Body Works stores in 30 countries; 23 Victoria's Secret stores in 12 countries; 391 Victoria's Secret Beauty and Accessories stores in 70 countries; and 5 PINK stores in 3 countries. The company was formerly known as Limited Brands, Inc. and changed its name to L Brands, Inc. in March 2013. L Brands, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc operates as a builders merchant and home improvement product retailer in the United Kingdom. The companys General Merchanting division supplies building materials for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial constructions. It serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands. This division also supplies kitchens and joinery products to specialist joiners, local authorities, and house builders. Its Contracts division supplies civils, heavy building materials, and drainage solutions to trade professionals and specialist contractors; drywall solutions, insulation products, interior partitions, and external rendering and cladding products to the dry lining, insulation installer, and internal fit out contractors; and pipeline, heating, and mechanical services equipment. This division offers its products under the Keyline, BSS, and CCF brands. The companys Consumer division supplies domestic building and decorative materials to DIY and trade customers. This divisions brands include Wickes, Toolstations, and Tile Giant. Its Plumbing & Heating division supplies plumbing, heating, and bathroom products to plumbers, independent merchants, large plumbing contractors, and local authorities. It also supplies hand tools, clothing, and site equipment; and distributes renewables technology, as well as provides integrated solutions for low carbon construction, energy efficient buildings, and renewable energy projects. This division offers its products primarily under its iflo brand name. Travis Perkins plc sells its products through its stores, as well as through online. The company was formerly known as Sandell Perkins Public Limited Company and changed its name to Travis Perkins plc in October 1988. Travis Perkins plc was founded in 1797 and is headquartered in Northampton, the United Kingdom.

