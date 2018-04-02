Financial Comparison: The Andersons (ANDE) versus SunOpta (STKL)

The Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) and SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get The Andersons alerts:

The Andersons has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunOpta has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.7% of The Andersons shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of SunOpta shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of The Andersons shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of SunOpta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

The Andersons pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. SunOpta does not pay a dividend. The Andersons pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Andersons has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares The Andersons and SunOpta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Andersons 1.12% 4.83% 1.83% SunOpta -10.57% -3.73% -1.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Andersons and SunOpta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Andersons 0 3 0 0 2.00 SunOpta 0 0 2 0 3.00

The Andersons currently has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.23%. SunOpta has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.24%. Given SunOpta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SunOpta is more favorable than The Andersons.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Andersons and SunOpta’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Andersons $3.69 billion 0.26 $42.51 million $1.15 28.78 SunOpta $1.28 billion 0.48 -$135.32 million ($0.14) -50.71

The Andersons has higher revenue and earnings than SunOpta. SunOpta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Andersons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Andersons beats SunOpta on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc., an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities. Its Ethanol segment purchases and sells ethanol; and offers facility operations, risk management, and ethanol and corn oil marketing services to the ethanol plants it invests in and operates. The company's Rail segment leases, sells, and repairs various types of railcars, locomotives, and barges; provides fleet management services to private railcar owners; and offers metal fabrication services. Its Plant Nutrient segment manufactures, distributes, and retails agricultural and related plant nutrients, corncob-based products, and pelleted lime and gypsum products; and crop nutrients, crop protection chemicals, and seed products, as well as provides application and agronomic services to commercial and family farmers. This segment also offers warehousing, packaging, and manufacturing services to nutrient producers and other distributors; and manufactures and distributes nitrogen reagents for air pollution control systems that are used in coal-fired power plants, and water treatment and dust abatement products. In addition, this segment produces professional turf care products for golf course and turf care markets; and fertilizer and control products, as well as provides contract manufacturing of fertilizer and control products. The Andersons, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in Maumee, Ohio.

About SunOpta

Sunopta Inc is a Canada-based company, which operates businesses focused on a healthy products portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Global Ingredients and Consumer Products. The Global Ingredients segment aggregates its North American and international raw material sourcing and supply operating segments focused on the procurement, processing and sale of specialty and organic grains, seeds, fruits, grain- and cocoa-based ingredients, and other commodities. The Consumer Products segment provides healthy and organic food products that are consumer-packaged to retailers, foodservice distributors and food manufacturers with a range of branded and private label products. It is focused on sourcing non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients, and manufacturing healthy food and beverage products. It manufactures packaged products focused on the healthy beverage, healthy fruit and healthy snack categories.

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.