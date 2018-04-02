Financial Contrast: Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) & Roche (RHHBY)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) and Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roche has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alexion Pharmaceuticals and Roche’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals $3.55 billion 6.96 $443.30 million $5.16 21.60 Roche $54.15 billion 3.60 $8.77 billion $1.95 14.68

Roche has higher revenue and earnings than Alexion Pharmaceuticals. Roche is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and Roche, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals 0 1 19 0 2.95 Roche 3 3 3 0 2.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $156.80, suggesting a potential upside of 40.68%. Roche has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.75%. Given Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Alexion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Roche.

Dividends

Roche pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals does not pay a dividend. Roche pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.4% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Roche shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alexion Pharmaceuticals and Roche’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals 12.48% 12.94% 8.50% Roche N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals beats Roche on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. The Company’s products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa). The Company’s clinical development programs include Soliris (eculizumab), cPMP (ALXN1101), SBC-103, ALXN1210 (IV) and ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous). Its Soliris is the therapeutic approved for patients with either paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) or hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS). PNH and aHUS result from chronic uncontrolled activation of the complement component of the immune system. Its Strensiq is for the treatment of patients with Hypophosphatasia (HPP). Its product, Kanuma is for the treatment of patients with Lysosomal Acid Lipase Deficiency (LAL-D). It is a recombinant form of the human LAL enzyme, which is a replacement therapy that is approved for the treatment for patients with LAL-D.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG (Roche) is a research-based healthcare company. The Company’s operating businesses are organized into two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals Division consists of two business segments: Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chugai. The Diagnostics Division consists of four business areas: Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Professional Diagnostics and Tissue Diagnostics. The Company develops medicines for various disease areas, including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and neuroscience. Its pharmaceutical products include Anaprox, Avastin, Bactrim, Bondronat, CellCept, Cotellic, Dilatrend, Dormicum, Invirase, Kadcyla, Kytril (Kevatril), Lariam, MabThera, Madopar, Neupogen, Pegasys, Perjeta, Pulmozyme, Rocaltrol, Rocephin and Roferon-A. The Company offers products for researchers, including cell analysis, gene expression, genome sequencing and nucleic acid purification.

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.