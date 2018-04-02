Comparing Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) and Its Competitors

Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN) is one of 9 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating & drinking places” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Dunkin’ Brands to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Dunkin’ Brands has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dunkin’ Brands’ competitors have a beta of 1.89, suggesting that their average stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of Dunkin’ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of shares of all “Eating & drinking places” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Dunkin’ Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Eating & drinking places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Dunkin’ Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Dunkin’ Brands pays out 57.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Eating & drinking places” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 56.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Dunkin’ Brands lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dunkin’ Brands and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dunkin’ Brands $860.50 million $350.90 million 24.56 Dunkin’ Brands Competitors $3.48 billion $444.42 million 34.66

Dunkin’ Brands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dunkin’ Brands. Dunkin’ Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dunkin’ Brands and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dunkin’ Brands 1 8 10 0 2.47 Dunkin’ Brands Competitors 88 426 722 57 2.58

Dunkin’ Brands currently has a consensus price target of $63.68, indicating a potential upside of 6.69%. As a group, “Eating & drinking places” companies have a potential upside of 6.50%. Given Dunkin’ Brands’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dunkin’ Brands is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Dunkin’ Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunkin’ Brands 40.77% -190.44% 6.67% Dunkin’ Brands Competitors 0.98% -24.23% 5.61%

Summary

Dunkin’ Brands competitors beat Dunkin’ Brands on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Dunkin’ Brands Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes. As of December 30, 2017, the company had 12,538 Dunkin' Donuts points of distribution and 7,982 Baskin-Robbins points of distribution. It franchises restaurants under the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. The company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

