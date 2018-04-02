Head-To-Head Contrast: KPN (KKPNY) & Telenor ASA (TELNY)

KPN (OTCMKTS: KKPNY) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for KPN and Telenor ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KPN 0 1 1 0 2.50 Telenor ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares KPN and Telenor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KPN N/A N/A N/A Telenor ASA 9.74% 27.21% 7.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of KPN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Telenor ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KPN and Telenor ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KPN $7.53 billion 1.65 $877.53 million N/A N/A Telenor ASA $15.10 billion 2.24 $1.45 billion $1.27 17.75

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than KPN.

Risk and Volatility

KPN has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

KPN pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Telenor ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Telenor ASA pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Telenor ASA beats KPN on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications, and information and communication technology (ICT) services in the Netherlands, the Americas, and internationally. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; and network related ICT solutions to business customers, as well as operates an IP-based infrastructure for international wholesale customers. The company also provides services in the areas of communication, information, entertainment, and commercial sectors; and a range of end-to-end solutions in infrastructure, workspace management, cloud, security, data network, and data center services for small, medium-sized, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers connectivity solutions to fixed and mobile wholesale partners; and voice termination and data services for fixed and mobile operators, as well as voice-over-broadband. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1852 and is based in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA is a telecommunication company. The Company’s segments include Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Hungary, Bulgaria, Montenegro & Serbia, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Myanmar, Broadcast and Other units. The Company’s main products and services are mobile communication, fixed line communication and broadcasting activities. The Company’s mobile communication business mainly includes voice, data, Internet, content services, customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services comprise telephony, Internet and television, leased lines, as well as data services and managed services. Its broadcast activities comprise Canal Digital DTH in the Nordics, satellite broadcasting and terrestrial radio and television transmission in Norway and Belgium. Its Other units consist of International wholesale, Telenor Digital, corporate functions and others.

