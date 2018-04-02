Comparing FTD Companies (FTD) and Luxottica Group (LUXTY)

Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS: LUXTY) and FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Luxottica Group and FTD Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luxottica Group 2 0 1 0 1.67 FTD Companies 0 2 0 0 2.00

FTD Companies has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 152.10%. Given FTD Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FTD Companies is more favorable than Luxottica Group.

Dividends

Luxottica Group pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. FTD Companies does not pay a dividend. Luxottica Group pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Luxottica Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of FTD Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 75.0% of Luxottica Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of FTD Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Luxottica Group and FTD Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luxottica Group N/A N/A N/A FTD Companies -13.26% 5.44% 2.53%

Volatility and Risk

Luxottica Group has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTD Companies has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Luxottica Group and FTD Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luxottica Group $9.89 billion 3.02 $941.18 million $2.00 31.27 FTD Companies $1.12 billion 0.09 -$83.19 million $1.63 2.19

Luxottica Group has higher revenue and earnings than FTD Companies. FTD Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luxottica Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Luxottica Group beats FTD Companies on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luxottica Group

Luxottica Group S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fashion, luxury, sports, and performance eyewear worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution, and Retail Distribution. The Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution segment engages in the design, manufacture, wholesale distribution, and marketing of proprietary and designer lines of prescription frames and sunglasses, as well as performance optics products. This segment offers its products under proprietary brands, such as Ray-Ban, Oakley, Vogue Eyewear, Persol, Oliver Peoples, Alain Mikli, and Arnette; and licensed brands, including Giorgio Armani, Emporio Armani, Armani Exchange, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Bulgari, Chanel, Coach, Dolce&Gabbana, DKNY, Michael Kors, Paul Smith Spectacles, Prada, Miu Miu, Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren, Ralph, Starck Eyes, Tiffany & Co, Tory Burch, Valentino, Versace, and Ferrari. The Retail Distribution segment operates prescription eyewear stores primarily under its retail brands, including LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, Pearle Vision, OPSM, Laubman & Pank, GMO, David Clulow, Salmoiraghi & Viganò, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Oliver Peoples and Alain Mikli stores, The Optical Shop of Aspen, and ILORI; and licensed brands, such as Sears Optical and Target Optical. As of May 16, 2017, it owned, operated, and franchised a network of approximately 8,000 stores. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Luxottica Group S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Delfin S.à r.l.

About FTD Companies

FTD Companies, Inc. (FTD) is a floral and gifting company. The Company operates through four segments: Consumer, Florist, International and Provide Commerce. Through its Consumer segment, FTD is a direct marketer of floral and gift products for consumers, primarily in the United States and Canada. Through its Florist segment, the Company is a provider of products and services to its floral network members, which include traditional retail florists and other non-florist retail locations, primarily in the United States and Canada. Its International segment consists of Interflora, which operates primarily in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Through its Provide Commerce segment, FTD is a direct marketer of floral and gift products, including specialty foods, personalized gifts and other gifting products for consumers, primarily in the United States. Its portfolio of brands includes ProFlowers, ProPlants, Flying Flowers, Flowers Direct, Ink Cards, Postagram, and Gifts.com.

