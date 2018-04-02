Analyzing Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) and The Competition

Aperam (OTCMKTS: APEMY) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Blast furnaces & steel mills” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Aperam to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aperam and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aperam 7.15% 11.99% 6.37% Aperam Competitors 4.25% 10.75% 3.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aperam and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aperam 0 0 0 0 N/A Aperam Competitors 303 899 1068 50 2.37

As a group, “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies have a potential upside of 16.16%. Given Aperam’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aperam has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Aperam shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aperam and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aperam $5.05 billion $361.00 million 11.04 Aperam Competitors $12.28 billion $647.83 million 15.71

Aperam’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aperam. Aperam is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Aperam pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Aperam pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 38.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Aperam is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Aperam has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aperam’s peers have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Aperam

Aperam produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers steel products and electrical steels, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products. It is also involved in the selling and distribution operations; and the provision of value added and customized steel solutions. In addition, the company designs, produces, and transforms nickel and cobalt alloys, and other specific stainless steels in various forms, such as bars, semis, cold-rolled strips, wire and wire rods, and plates. It serves customers in automotive, construction, catering, medical, oil and gas, aerospace, industrial processes, electronic, and electrical engineering industries. The company distributes its products through a network of service centers, transformation facilities, and sales offices. Aperam was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

