Reviewing Mercantile Bank (MBWM) and Merchants Bancshares,Inc. (NASDAQ:MBVT)

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: MBWM) and Merchants Bancshares,Inc. (NASDAQ:MBVT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Merchants Bancshares,Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Merchants Bancshares,Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mercantile Bank and Merchants Bancshares,Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 3 1 0 2.25 Merchants Bancshares,Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mercantile Bank currently has a consensus target price of $36.13, indicating a potential upside of 8.65%. Given Mercantile Bank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than Merchants Bancshares,Inc..

Profitability

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Merchants Bancshares,Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 21.64% 8.72% 0.98% Merchants Bancshares,Inc. 20.64% 9.19% 0.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Merchants Bancshares,Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $144.54 million 3.82 $31.27 million $1.89 17.59 Merchants Bancshares,Inc. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mercantile Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Merchants Bancshares,Inc..

Risk and Volatility

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merchants Bancshares,Inc. has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Merchants Bancshares,Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Mercantile Bank pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats Merchants Bancshares,Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; repurchase agreements; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products, as well as operates and 49 automated teller machines. As of January 16, 2018, the company operated 49 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Merchants Bancshares,Inc.

Merchants Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Merchants Bank (the Bank), is a commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of deposit, loan, cash management and trust services to meet the financial needs of individual consumers, businesses and municipalities. Merchants Bank’s trust division offers investment management, financial planning and trustee services. The Bank offers commercial, financial and agricultural loans, municipal loans, residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction real estate loans and consumer installment loans for various personal needs, including vehicle and boat financing. The Bank’s deposits include demand; savings and interest bearing checking and money market accounts, and time deposits.

