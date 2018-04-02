Noble (NYSE:NE) versus The Competition Financial Review

Noble (NYSE: NE) is one of 25 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Noble to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Noble has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble’s competitors have a beta of 1.74, indicating that their average share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Noble and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble 5 10 3 0 1.89 Noble Competitors 626 1835 1566 53 2.26

Noble presently has a consensus price target of $4.64, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 14.11%. Given Noble’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Noble is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Noble and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble -41.76% -4.61% -2.55% Noble Competitors -24.52% -11.81% -3.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Noble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Noble shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Noble and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Noble $1.24 billion -$516.51 million -3.25 Noble Competitors $1.24 billion -$263.96 million -23.41

Noble’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Noble. Noble is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Noble competitors beat Noble on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company performs contract drilling services with its fleet of 79 mobile offshore drilling units and one floating production storage and offloading unit (NYSE:NE) located globally.

